Piper Sandler Lowers Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to Neutral

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGII. Stephens lifted their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 687.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
