Piper Sandler Upgrades Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to “Overweight”

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s current price.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KHC opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 457,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,556 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

