Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pixelworks

Pixelworks Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,568.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 22.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.