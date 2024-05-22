Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Pool by 463.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 55.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 22.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.03. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

