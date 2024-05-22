Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 506,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 16,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,670 shares of company stock worth $2,910,286. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

