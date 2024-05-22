Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $76.46. 5,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 716% from the average session volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.

Pro Medicus Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

