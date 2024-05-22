Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $243.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $209.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.63.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.