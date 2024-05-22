Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.35.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Prologis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $110.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

