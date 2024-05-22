Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.35.
PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
PLD stock opened at $110.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
