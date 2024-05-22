Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $143.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $121.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

