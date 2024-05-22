Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $327.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

PSA opened at $283.03 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.15 and a 200-day moving average of $278.92.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

