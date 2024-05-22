Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

