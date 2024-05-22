Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Shares Up 3.4%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.89 and last traded at C$13.49. 1,154,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 939,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.05.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.22.

Further Reading

