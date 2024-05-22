Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

NYSE:RSG opened at $186.48 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Republic Services by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

