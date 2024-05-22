Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $322,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

