Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Defiance Silver Corp. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Defiance Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 million during the quarter.

DEF stock opened at C$0.33 on Monday. Defiance Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$84.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

In related news, insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

