Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

PYXS has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $7,643,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 94,740 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.