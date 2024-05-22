Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Reduced by Zacks Research

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Flowserve stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $59,261,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $41,413,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $29,745,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $22,321,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 464,667 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

