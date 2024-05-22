Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Lowered by Analyst

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 73,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Select Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

