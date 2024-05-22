Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Transocean Ltd. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transocean in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.83. Transocean has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Transocean by 1,489.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

