Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Zacks Research

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,014,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $127,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

