Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Reduced by Analyst

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Everest Group in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will earn $18.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $19.44. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s FY2025 earnings at $66.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $394.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.12 and a 200 day moving average of $377.50. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,865,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

