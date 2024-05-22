Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Increased by Analyst

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,077 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Sanofi by 3,440.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

