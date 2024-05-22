Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

