Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $28.66 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after acquiring an additional 917,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after acquiring an additional 444,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after buying an additional 6,507,511 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,485,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

