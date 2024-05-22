Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.43. 7,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 11,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43.
About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF
The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.