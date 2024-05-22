Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.43. 7,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 11,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43.

About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

