Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.15 million.
NPI opened at C$24.27 on Monday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$30.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
