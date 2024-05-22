RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $292.42 and last traded at $290.74, with a volume of 4835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.28.
The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.43.
Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,721.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 107,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,926,000 after buying an additional 99,066 shares during the period.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.60 and its 200-day moving average is $263.63. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.46.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
