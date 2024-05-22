Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142,250 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.52% of Remark worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

