Reviewing Super Group (SGHC) & Its Peers

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Super Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -117.93% -57.58% -22.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Super Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 182 639 1497 44 2.59

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Super Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than its peers.

5.1% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.48 billion -$11.42 million 32.08 Super Group Competitors $998.12 million $13.30 million 18.96

Super Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s peers have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super Group beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

