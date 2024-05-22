Reviewing Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) & HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zoomcar and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomcar N/A -13.53% 48.39% HyreCar -46.03% -1,016.64% -128.82%

Risk and Volatility

Zoomcar has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HyreCar has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.7% of Zoomcar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Zoomcar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of HyreCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zoomcar and HyreCar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomcar N/A N/A -$4.63 million N/A N/A HyreCar $39.89 million 0.00 -$25.95 million ($0.81) N/A

Zoomcar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HyreCar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zoomcar and HyreCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomcar 0 0 0 0 N/A HyreCar 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a car-sharing marketplace. It also offers the renting of vehicle and other vehicle rental related services. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

