Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) versus Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) and Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and Richelieu Hardware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries 3.87% 6.54% 3.33% Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flexsteel Industries and Richelieu Hardware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Richelieu Hardware 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Richelieu Hardware has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.14%. Given Richelieu Hardware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Richelieu Hardware is more favorable than Flexsteel Industries.

Flexsteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Richelieu Hardware pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Flexsteel Industries pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richelieu Hardware pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and Richelieu Hardware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries $393.69 million 0.47 $14.78 million $2.95 12.10 Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A $2.47 11.47

Flexsteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Richelieu Hardware. Richelieu Hardware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexsteel Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Richelieu Hardware shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flexsteel Industries beats Richelieu Hardware on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. The company distributes its products through e-commerce channels and dealer sales force. It also engages in export related activities. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in Dubuque, Iowa.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories. It manufactures veneer sheets and edge banding products; various decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry; and custom products. The company serves kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing, and office furniture manufacturers; door and window manufacturers; residential and commercial woodworkers; and hardware retailers, such as renovation superstores. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

