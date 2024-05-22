Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.38 Average PT from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.31. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

