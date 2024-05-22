Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 12,165 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 264.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 115.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $5,056,642. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.