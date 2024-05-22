Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 3,239 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in First Solar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in First Solar by 42.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,869. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $212.11 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $224.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.28.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

