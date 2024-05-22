Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566,801 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 13,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,626 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

