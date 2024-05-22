Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,705 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Yelp worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after acquiring an additional 482,242 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after acquiring an additional 384,566 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Yelp by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 301,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,510 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,734 shares of company stock valued at $914,105 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

