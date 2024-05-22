Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

