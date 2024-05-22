Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

