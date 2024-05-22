Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,797 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.4 %

REG stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REG

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.