Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.31 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,548 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

