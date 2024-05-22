Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.70 Million Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,704 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CHT opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

