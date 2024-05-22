Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,361 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Pentair by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Pentair Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

