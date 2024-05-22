Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PH opened at $546.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.14 and a 12-month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

