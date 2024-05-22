Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.93 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,825,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

