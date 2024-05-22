Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 15,981 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $381.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (down from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

