Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 176,150 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.