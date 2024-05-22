Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 27,633 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.