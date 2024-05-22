Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,583 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

