Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

