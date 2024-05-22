Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,508 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in News by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in News by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of News by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

